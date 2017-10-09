Grandparents challenge Kansas child immunization mandate

Olathe — The grandparents of a 2-year-old Kansas boy have filed a lawsuit alleging the state is acting as “religious police” by requiring vaccinations for children.
Linus and Terri Baker sued the Kansas Department for Children and Families after the agency announced its intention to vaccinate the boy despite the family’s wishes, the Kansas City Star reported.
The Bakers have physical custody of the boy as his foster parents. The couple opposes immunization on religious and health grounds. But because the child is in temporary state custody, the department has the authority to make the immunization decision.
Under state law, children in child care facilities are required to have current immunizations unless there are health risks or religious reasons. If a child is enrolled in a school or school-operated preschool, the guardian must state “that the child is an adherent of a religious denomination whose religious teachings are opposed to such tests or inoculations,” according to the law.
Linus Baker said the religious exemption language is vague because asking a child if he is an adherent of a religion is “nonsensical and ridiculous.” The Bakers’ lawsuit argues that the exemption imposes an unconstitutional religious test and violates the Kansas Preservation of Religious Freedom Act.
Linus Baker also said it’s troubling that the state appears to be requiring people who cite the exemption to provide the specific denomination and its teaching opposed to immunization. He said the law doesn’t apply to everyone equally because someone may not be part of a specific denomination or they may have a personal objection not specified in a particular group’s teachings.
A department spokeswoman says the agency can’t comment on the pending lawsuit because they haven’t seen it yet. Agency officials have already notified the family they intend to immunize the boy.
Comments
Theodore Calvin 9 hours, 24 minutes ago
Religion is like an LLC for your soul. It allows one to take real actions based on things that are not real, and have little to no individual consequences if those actions really hurt someone.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 6 hours, 15 minutes ago
How can they protest on religious grounds, if they can't state which religion and the particular tenant that is against immunization? Did I read that wrong?
And I think they need to provide evidence that this boy would be damaged health wise by getting the immunizations. And they Andrew Wakefield fake study doesn't count. That man should be charged with murder.
Greg DiVilbiss 2 hours, 57 minutes ago
Could it be that religion is more than a particular tenant? Could it be that their religious beliefs hold to no organized religion and in fact, the beliefs that they hold are from a personal experience with their chosen deity?
Besides that why should you have to claim a religious exemption anyway if your research leads you to believe that the risk of immunization is higher than the risk of a disease say like chickenpox? I see no difference between a moral aversion to immunization vs a religious one. One decided through rational thought vs one that is decided by dogma.
Jack Krebs 5 hours, 53 minutes ago
This is why there should be no specifically religious exemptions that don't also provide for someone who has objections on other grounds. Among other things, this discriminates against those who have moral objections to something, but are non-religious, including being an atheist. Exemptions like this are a Pandora's box of problems: better to have laws apply to all, or have objective grounds for exemption, such as medical reasons. (Even then, there will be judgments about different situations that might be made, but that's why we courts.)
Paul Beyer 5 hours, 8 minutes ago
Maybe the state should take total custody away from them and give temporary custody to a responsible family. Sounds like entire family is not competent or responsible. Why were the child taken into state custody in the first place?
