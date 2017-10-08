Man discovered dead after overnight accident south of Eudora

A 22-year-old man died sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning in an accident south of Eudora, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

According to a press release from Sgt. Kristen Channel, the accident in the 1100 block of County Route 1061 was discovered at dawn Sunday. The sheriff's office did not know when the accident occurred. Sheriff's deputies determined the driver was headed northbound, lost control of the vehicle, struck a creek embankment and rolled the vehicle.

The driver, the only occupant in the vehicle, was killed, according to the release. The driver was wearing a seat belt.

The name of the victim and the make and model of the vehicle are being withheld pending notification of his family, Channel said.

The accident remained under investigation Sunday afternoon.

