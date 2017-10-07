KBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Barber County

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a man died when he was hit by a bean bag round fired by officers during a confrontation in south-central Kansas.

The shooting Friday evening in Barber County resulted in the death of 42-year-old Steven Myers of Sun City.

The KBI says Barber County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a man threatening people with a gun outside a bar in Sun City. When officers arrived, the man had left but they later found him in a shed. The KBI says when the man came out of the shed, he didn’t follow several orders given by deputies. One deputy shot him with a bean bag. Myers was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured. No further information was released.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.