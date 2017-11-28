Today's news

Brownback to meet with Mitch McConnell as confirmation process slows

Sam Brownback, governor of Kansas and a former U.S. senator, appears before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee as the nominee to be the United States Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

By Associated Press

November 28, 2017

TOPEKA — Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is traveling to Washington to meet with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

McConnell's spokesman, David Popp, confirmed the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday. The Kansas City Star reports Popp would not discuss the reason for the meeting but it comes as Brownback's confirmation to be the next ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom has slowed, with no final vote scheduled.

Brownback said last week that he hopes his appointment will be voted on before Christmas. He has already handed over some of his most important duties as governor to Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer, including leadership over the state budget.

Brownback was nominated in July. A Senate committee narrowly approved the nomination in October, amid Democratic concerns about his record on LBGT issues.

