Kansas coalition forms PAC against Kobach

— Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is facing a newly formed fundraising committee dedicated to stopping him from becoming governor.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that "StopKobach" is a political action committee formed in August.

Michael Hoheisel says the PAC is working to establish its board and build a website. He says he's already launched a site opposing Kobach with domain names he predicts the campaign might be interested in.

Kobach is campaigning to become Kansas's governor. His work focuses on advocating strict voter requirements after he made unsubstantiated statements of widespread voter fraud committed by people who aren't U.S. citizens. President Donald Trump appointed him vice chair of his Voter Fraud Commission.

The campaign didn't return the newspaper's requests for comment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.