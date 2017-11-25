Neighbor says Wichita man tried to save daughter from fire

Wichita — A neighbor says that a Wichita father tried to save his 2-year-old daughter from a house fire, but couldn’t rescue her in time.

Nancy Titchenor tells the Wichita Eagle that the father ran outside the burning house Friday morning and tried to break through the girl’s window.

The girl was found dead inside the home after the fire was extinguished. The father was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

