Business Briefcase: Local Doctor Attends International Advanced Shoulder Course

Ken Wertzberger MD recently attended the 7th Annecy Live Surgery International Shoulder Advanced Course in Annecy France June 22­24, 2017. There were 750 attendees from 61 countries.

There were 120 attending from the United States. This 3 day course involved observing 35 live surgeries done by experts from around the world in all aspects of shoulder surgery.

Dr. Wertzberger continues to emphasize knee and shoulder surgery in his practice. For further information, see www.orthowertz.com.

