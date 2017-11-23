House in southern Lawrence heavily damaged after fire Thanksgiving morning

A fire in southern Lawrence on Thanksgiving morning heavily damaged a house.

Sometime after 9 a.m. Thursday, neighbors said, a house at 2901 Atchison Circle caught fire. Firefighters responded just before 9:30 a.m. to the fire at the single-family, two-story residence. The fire appeared to have started in the garage, which was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, Lawrence Fire Chief Mark Bradford said.

Two people were in the house, Bradford said, but they got out safely, and no one was injured.

However, the property damage appeared to be "a total loss," Bradford said.

The fire was under control by about 10 a.m., and an investigation into the cause was underway.

Check back as this story develops.

