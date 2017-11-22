County Road 458 reopening after monthslong closure

The construction zone barricades on County Road 458 west of U.S. Highway 59 will come down at 5 p.m. today.

Chad Voigt, Douglas County Public Works deputy director, said he confirmed late Wednesday afternoon the road would be reopened. The road has been closed since mid-June as crews worked to improved stretches from East 800 Road north of Lone Star to near CR 458’s junction with North 1150 Road.

Keith Browning, Douglas County Public Works director, said work will continue on the shoulders of CR 458 until winter weather forces activity to end for the season. The county looks to start working again on the $6.6 million project in late February, he said.

