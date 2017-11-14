County to consider cost-sharing agreement to relocate water lines along County Road 458

The Douglas County Commission will consider on Wednesday a cost-sharing agreement with Douglas County Rural Water District No. 4 to relocate water lines for the County Road 458 project.
Keith Browning, Douglas County Public Works director, stated in a memo to commissioners that the county would provide $330,000 of RWD No. 4’s cost to relocate 1.9 miles of water lines along CR 458 from near East 1800 Road to East 2000 Road. The $913,000 of slated roadway and shoulder improvements in that two-mile section is to be completed next year.
The County Commission meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1100 Massachusetts St.
