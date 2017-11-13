Roadwork for Nov. 13, 2017

• A roundabout construction project at the intersection of Harvard Road and Wakarusa Drive continues. Wakarusa Drive from Harvard Road to Bob Billings Parkway will be closed overnight starting at 7 p.m. Monday. The northbound lanes of Wakarusa Drive will remain closed after Wakarusa Drive is reopened Tuesday. A detour will direct traffic to the southbound Wakarusa Drive lanes, with one lane each for north and southbound vehicles. The project expected to be completed by Spring 2018.

• North 1500, East 1625 and North 1550 roads continue to be closed for a culvert replacement project. North 1500 Road will be closed from the BNSF railroad tracks to approximately 300 feet east of the East 1625 Road intersection. A detour to Haskell Avenue, 23rd Street/Kansas Highway 10 and Route 1057 will be established. The project is expected to last until late November.

