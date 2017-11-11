Wichita arena more than tripled its profits this year

Wichita — Big-name acts like Paul McCartney and Neil Diamond helped the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita more than triple its profits this year.

The Wichita Eagle reports the high-priced acts also led to a 43 percent increase in the average ticket price at the arena.

Arena management reported total net income was just below $700,000 through the third quarter of this year, compared with $213,000 at the same time last year.

The average ticket price rose from $30.31 to $43.40 this year.

Arena general manager A.J. Boleski said the arena had fewer shows but the performances were more profitable.

Concerts account for $1.9 million of the arena’s $2.9 million in event income in the first three quarters.

SMG, the arena management company, shares profit with Sedgwick County, which owns the arena.

