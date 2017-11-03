Archive for Friday, November 3, 2017

Topeka names new interim police chief

By Associated Press

November 3, 2017

Topeka — A Topeka police major is taking over as interim chief.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Bill Cochran on Friday was announced as interim chief. He takes over for the previous interim, Kris Kramer, who is retiring.

Cochran says he is interested in being permanent chief. It isn’t clear when the position will be filled. Chief James Brown resigned in November 2016 to become the Kansas National Guard’s command senior enlisted leader.

