Regents name new president for Fort Hays State

The Kansas Board of Regents announced Friday that it has named Tisa Mason as the new president of Fort Hays State University.

Mason, who is currently president of Valley City State University in North Dakota, is also a former vice president of student affairs at FHSU.

“Dr. Mason possesses a wealth of experience and has the innovative spirit needed to lead Fort Hays State University,” Regents Chairman Dave Murfin said in a statement released by the board. “I’m confident that she will continue the Fort Hays State tradition of providing accessible, quality education to its community and our state.”

Mason succeeds Mirta Martin, who abruptly resigned in November 2016. Andy Tompkins, a former Regents president and CEO and former Kansas Education Commissioner, has been serving as interim president since then.

A native of Massachusetts, Mason earned a bachelor's degree in sociology and anthropology from Transylvania University in Lexington, Ky. She went on to earn a master's degree in education from Eastern Illinois University and a doctorate in education from the College of William and Mary.

Mason has been president of Valley City State University since December 2014. Before that, in addition to serving as vice president of student affairs at FHSU, she has served as dean of student life at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and as executive director of the Sigma Kappa Sorority and Foundation.

She is also a former director of student life and assistant professor at Christopher Newport University, Newport News, Va.; and assistant dean of students, Hanover College, Hanover, Ind.

“I’m honored to accept the role of President at Fort Hays State University and once again join this outstanding community,” Mason said in a news release. “I’m excited to work with the students, faculty and staff of this leading forward-thinking, entrepreneurial university as together we position the University for even greater levels of achievement and innovation.”

