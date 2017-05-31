Kansas Senate passes K-12 funding bill amid Democrats’ protest

— The Kansas Senate gave final passage Wednesday morning to a school finance bill that would phase in a $236 million increase over the next two years.

The 23-16 vote sent the Senate's plan to the House, which earlier passed its own version of a school funding plan that adds about $280 million over the next two years. Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, R-Overland Park, said he hoped the two chambers could begin conference negotiations later in the day.

Democrats in both chambers said those amounts are unlikely to satisfy the Kansas Supreme Court, which struck down the current funding structure in March, saying it was inadequate and unconstitutional.

Senate Democratic Leader Anthony Hensley, of Topeka, said he would file a "constitutional protest" of the bill to be entered in the Senate journal, something authorized under Article 2 of the Kansas Constitution.

Sen. Tom Holland, D-Baldwin City, voted against the bill. Sen. Marci Francisco, D-Lawrence, voted "pass," meaning she was present but not voting yes or no.

The Senate bill was based largely on the House plan. Both bills would reinstate a per-pupil funding system similar to the one lawmakers repealed in 2015, setting the "base" per-pupil aid at $4,006 for the upcoming school year.

Both bills would continue the policy of allowing school districts to raise additional money through local property taxes to fund "local option budgets." The Senate bill, however, would give school boards more authority to raise those tax levies on their own, without requiring a public vote.

Both also provide funding for all-day kindergarten and add money for preschool programs that target 4-year-olds from low-income families.

One key difference, though, is that the House bill provides slightly more "weighting" for students deemed to be at risk of failing or dropping out.

The Lawrence school district would see an increase of $3.1 million in state aid next year under the Senate plan and $3.4 million under the House plan. The Senate's bill also would give Lawrence access to about $1.4 million more local option budget money.

An earlier version of the Senate bill had included a controversial funding provision that would have imposed a $3 tax on residential water, gas and electric utility bills, but that provision was stripped out in committee before it reached the House floor.

