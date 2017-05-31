Lawrence Home Builders Association forms alliance with Peaslee Tech with $50,000 donation

The Lawrence Home Builders Association is entering into a partnership with the Dwayne Peaslee Technical Training Center that will provide the center’s construction technology program with $50,000 in the next five years.

The partnership called the Building Together Alliance will make available student scholarships and provide tools, equipment, facility and instruction supports. Additionally, Peaslee Tech and the LHBA will work together to create programing with the goal of providing students with real-world experiences through mentorships, internships, panel discussions and onsite visits. The association also sponsors the Peaslee construction technology program as a National Association of Home Builders Student Chapter.

Peaslee Tech Executive Director Marvin Hunt said the partnership will enhance the experience of construction technology students at the center.

“It will really help our students connect to the industry,” he said. “It will let students attend an International Home Builders convention, so they can see what is happening to the industry. It will allow all students to leave here with their own set of hand tools.”

