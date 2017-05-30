Today's news

Lawrence school board calls special meeting for Wednesday

Lawrence USD 497 school board

By Staff Reports

May 30, 2017

The Lawrence school board has called a special meeting for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the district offices, 110 McDonald Drive.

During the meeting, the board will enter executive session to "take action on an employee grievance," with board action regarding the grievance to follow the executive session. The employee grievance in question relates to a teacher "questioning provisions" of the district's master agreement between the district and the Lawrence Education Association, district spokeswoman Julie Boyle said in an email.

There will also be "possible" discussion of the search and selection process for the district's new interim superintendent, the agenda said. Additional details were not available as of Tuesday morning.

