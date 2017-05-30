Douglas County Commission to consider grant application to repair Lone Star Lake fishing platform

The Douglas County Commission will consider Wednesday a request to seek grant money to repair the fishing platform at Long Star Lake.

In a memo to commissioners, Douglas County Public Works director Keith Browning writes he is requesting permission to apply for a competitive grant offered by the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism. If approved, the grant could provide up to $40,000 of the $100,000 needed to reconstruct the fishing dock and mooring on the north side of the Lone Star Lake community building.

The request is the only item on the commission’s action agenda.

The Douglas County Commission meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Douglas County Courthouse, 1100 Massachusetts St. A complete agenda can be viewed at douglascountyks.org.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.