Busker Festival to bring street performers to downtown Lawrence this weekend

Performers of all stripes will make the streets and sidewalks of downtown Lawrence their stage this weekend for the annual Busker Festival.

Now in its 10th year, the three-day festival will begin Friday at 5 p.m. with a recreation of Harry Houdini’s famous stunts. The festival’s organizer, Richard Renner, says the performance aptly marks the occasion.

“Because it’s the 10th year, we’re doing a big deal on Friday night to kick everything off,” Renner said. “Bobby Maverick, escape artist, is going to hang upside down from his feet, 40 feet in the air from a burning rope and escape from a straitjacket.”

That performance will be one of many. This year’s festival will feature more than 25 performing acts at six sites downtown, including new acts from national street performers. Performers include stunt-performing buskers as well as sites dedicated to musicians, poets and magicians.

Some of the highlights of the festival include a hip-hop break-dancer, aerial acrobats and fire dancing. Regulars such as phone-book-ripping and board-breaking Mama Lou Strongwoman and back-flipping pogo stick stuntman Pogo Fred will also return.

Musical acts ranging from ukuleles to “gypsy jazz” will perform all three days in front of the Granada Theater, 1020 Massachusetts St. Performers include The Ukesters, Outlaw Jake and the Alferd Packer Memorial String Band.

The festival is also partnered with The Art Tougeau parade, in which oddly decorated vehicles make a bright procession downtown. The decorated vehicles will be on display Friday evening as part of a street party in front of the Lawrence Arts Center, 940 New Hampshire St. The parade begins at noon on Saturday.

After 10 years of holding the Busker Festival in Lawrence, Renner said he thinks the festival has grown to be a representation of the town.

“People kind of associate the odd nature of street performing with the odd nature of Lawrence,” Renner said.

The current weather forecast shows chances of rain over the weekend, but Renner said the festival will not be canceled for weather. He said that should there be rain, performers will start back up as soon as it clears.

The 10th year of the annual Busker Festival will take place throughout downtown Lawrence Friday through Sunday. A complete schedule and map is available at lawrencebuskerfest.com.

