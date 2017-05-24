Lawrence Public Library’s 780s series to welcome singer-songwriter Jimmy Webb this summer

The Lawrence Public Library on Wednesday announced the selection of award-winning singer-songwriter Jimmy Webb as the library's 780s Series music storyteller for 2017.

Webb, who has penned songs for artists such as Frank Sinatra and Barbra Streisand, will take to the Liberty Hall stage July 19 to share stories and songs from his 50-plus years in the music business, according to the library's news release.

Webb has written hundreds of songs, including classics such as "Macarthur Park," "By the Time I Get to Phoenix," "Wichita Lineman," "Galveston," and "Up, Up and Away," among others. His resume spans multiple film scores, including the soundtrack from the cult favorite "The Last Unicorn," as well as earning the distinction of being the only artist to have received Grammy Awards for music, lyrics and composition.

Webb's songs have been recorded by the likes of Elvis Presley, Isaac Hayes, Art Garfunkel, Glen Campbell, Linda Ronstadt, Donna Summer and Judy Collins. His memoir, "The Cake and the Rain," was released in April.

"The 780s Series with Jimmy Webb" is slated for 7 p.m. July 19 at Liberty Hall, 644 Massachusetts St. The program is free and open to the public, and no tickets are required. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and a book signing (with copies available for purchase from the Raven Bookstore) will follow the program.

Named for the Dewey Decimal range for music, the Lawrence Public Library's 780s Series is made possible by the Harrison Family Fund of the Douglas County Community Foundation. The series brings prominent music storytellers to Lawrence each year to share the stories behind their work. Past guests have included 2015 storyteller Booker T. Jones and 2016 storyteller Kim Gordon.

