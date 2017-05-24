Lawrence Preservation Alliance to honor local preservation efforts

The Lawrence Preservation Alliance will honor efforts relating to historic preservation laws, stone fences and a train station at its Preservation Achievement Awards ceremony Thursday.

LPA leaders say the biannual awards, now in their sixth instance, are to recognize work that many times doesn’t get the attention it deserves.

“Preservation work can be pretty arduous, time-consuming and thankless, and there are folks that spend a lot their lives working on a project,” said LPA Chair Dennis Brown. “And you need to remove the thankless part from the equation.”

This year's awards go to two individuals and a group effort, according to a press release from LPA. The winners are as follows:

Shelley Hickman Clark: Clark is a retired clinical professor of law at the University of Kansas who specializes in preservation law. She has taught preservation in the classroom and argued it in the courtroom. She has a interest in preserving territorial sites and significant cultural resources in the unincorporated areas of Douglas County. She is the current chair of the Douglas County Heritage Conservation Council.

Karl Gridley: Gridley is a Lawrence native interested in territorial history, trails, cemeteries and any structures of native stone. This has driven his preservation work at Barber School (just north of Clinton Lake), Black Jack Battlefield, and Pioneer Cemetery and on many stone fences, family plots and foundation ruins. He lives in and cares for the Larson House, the last remaining stone house associated with the Wilder & Palm Windmill Agricultural Works, which operated until 1885.

Depot Redux and Diane Stoddard: Depot Redux is a volunteer group formed by Carey Maynard-Moody in 2008 to bring attention to Santa Fe Station. The group has cleaned the mid-century building over the years and advocated for its restoration. The city, under the direction of Assistant City Manger Diane Stoddard, recently finalized an agreement to take control of the station and will soon begin a restoration.

Brown said that Clark and Gridley have both spent their lives supporting and doing preservation work, and that after nine years, Depot Redux’s effort to restore the Santa Fe Station has paid off.

Thursday’s awards ceremony will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Cider Gallery, 810 Pennsylvania St. It is open to the public, and hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be served. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online or at the door.

