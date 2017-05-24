Insurer pulls out of Kansas, Missouri health care exchanges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City is pulling out of the federal health care exchanges in Kansas and Missouri next year because of mounting financial losses.
The company’s announcement Wednesday makes it just the latest insurer to drop out of the government-backed marketplaces that were a pillar of the Obama-era federal health care overhaul law. The nation’s third-largest insurer, Aetna, announced earlier this month that it will completely leave the exchanges for 2018.
Blue KC President and CEO Danette Wilson said in a statement that the company had lost more than $100 million on the exchanges through 2016 and described the losses as “unsustainable.” The exchanges began operating in 2014.
The release says about 67,000 members in western Missouri and eastern Kansas would be affected.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 2 hours, 29 minutes ago
They are all pulling out, because there will be no ACA soon. And how does Kansas have an exchange? I thought they refused to do it, and they have to use the federal exchange? Is BCBS pulling out in all states? Oh wait. Each state has their own BCBS, to keep things interesting. That's why whenever my doctor sends labs to a different state, I have to contact that state's BCBS to tell them that BCBS is my primary now. They don't communicate with each other. Real efficiency.
Brenda Bonzer 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
Insurers have been pulling out of the exchange for some time now, LONG before Trump was elected.
They all give the same reason, too. It's silliness to suggest it's an entirely different reason.
Sign in to comment