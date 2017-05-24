Today's news

Police investigating armed robbery in Lawrence laundromat

Lawrence Police Department

By Conrad Swanson

May 24, 2017

Police are investigating an armed robbery reported early Wednesday morning at a Lawrence laundromat.

The robbery was reported to police at 5:40 a.m. at Frank's Corner Coin Laundry, 1215 W. Sixth St., Lawrence Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads said in an emailed response to questions.

When asked who was involved, what was stolen and whether any injuries were reported, Rhoads said she did not have any additional information to provide.

"The incident is currently active and being investigated," she said.

As of Wednesday afternoon no arrests listed in the Douglas County Jail's online booking logs match the reported armed robbery.

Additional information was not immediately available.

