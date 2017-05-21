Library’s Summer Reading program to kick off Wednesday

The Lawrence Public Library is inviting readers young and old to “Build a Better World” this summer.

“Build a Better World” is the theme of this year’s Summer Reading program at the library, and staffers have devised all sorts of building-related (in various interpretations of the word) activities and book recommendations to keep readers engaged while school’s out. Programming for this summer’s installment, which kicks off Wednesday, includes favorites such as the popular Dinner + A Movie, plus new attractions like a Tiny House Festival for adults, a Lego Build-a-thon for kids and the young at heart, and a zine-making workshop for teens.

“It’s by far the largest program that the library offers every year,” says Kathleen Morgan, director of development and community partnerships at the Lawrence Public Library.

That’s in terms of participants, Morgan says — the library expects about 4,500 people to complete the program this year. Those who embark on the lofty goal of “Build(ing) a Better World” are encouraged to track their reading activity all summer, either by books finished (five for adults, 12 for kids and teens) or by hours spent reading (30 hours total, for all ages).

As in previous years, library staffers have book recommendations to get you started, but reading of all kinds is encouraged, including magazines, newspapers, and even cereal boxes.

Those who complete the program by Aug. 20 are given prizes. But there’s a lot to be gained from summer reading, says Morgan, that’s perhaps not as tangible as a free cookie or latte. (As great as those things are.)

“Summer reading is more than just fun,” Morgan says. “It’s really important for students in particular, because there is significant research out there that shows children who have educational opportunities available to them throughout the summer are better equipped to go back to school in the fall ready to learn.”

Every year, anywhere from 5,000 to 6,000 people participate in the program. (Not everybody finishes.) It’s an annual tradition for many Lawrence families, Morgan theorizes of the program’s enduring popularity. Heading over to the library to pick up summer reading materials was always “one of the first things we did” each year after school let out, Morgan remembers of her own kids.

“And it’s all free,” Morgan says. “That’s even better.”

Summer reading catalogues are available now at the Lawrence Public Library, and the program officially begins Wednesday, May 24. For a full schedule of programming, pick up your catalogue at the library, 707 Vermont St., or online at lawrence.lib.ks.us.

