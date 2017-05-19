KU names new dean of business

The University of Kansas has named L. Paige Fields as its new dean of business.

Fields is currently a professor and dean of the School of Business at Trinity University in San Antonio.

She will begin her tenure at KU on July 1.

“I am truly excited to have Paige joining our faculty,” said Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Neeli Bendapudi in a news release Friday. “Dr. Fields has proven leadership skills that will continue the upward trajectory of the school and build important partnerships within the university as well as the across the state of Kansas and in the Kansas City region.”

Fields’ research expertise includes corporate governance, banking, insurance and capital structure, according to KU.

Prior to becoming dean at Trinity, Fields, a professor of business administration, served as chair of the finance and decision sciences department and internal affairs coordinator for research, budget and placement.

Fields has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in finance from Louisiana State University and a doctorate in business administration from the University of South Carolina.

“I am honored to be joining the KU family as the new dean of the School of Business,” Fields said in KU's news release. “With Capitol Federal Hall as our home, outstanding opportunities for the School of Business abound. I am absolutely thrilled to begin the process of working with the KU community to develop strategies, new ideas and cutting-edge programs that will enhance the school’s already outstanding reputation.”

The School of Business dean position had been open since last summer, when former dean Bendapudi became KU’s new provost. KU business professor James Guthrie has been interim dean since.

