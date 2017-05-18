Archive for Thursday, May 18, 2017

Tornado watch issued for Douglas County

Staff reports

May 18, 2017

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for east central and northeast Kansas, including Douglas County, until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Counties included in the watch are Anderson, Brown Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee and Wabaunsee.

