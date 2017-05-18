Tornado watch issued for Douglas County

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for east central and northeast Kansas, including Douglas County, until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Counties included in the watch are Anderson, Brown Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee and Wabaunsee.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.