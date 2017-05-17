Today's news

Tornado watch issued for Douglas County area

By Staff Report

May 17, 2017

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for northeastern Kansas, including Douglas County, from 12:05 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Counties included in the watch are Atchison, Brown, Cloud, Doniphan, Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Leavenworth, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Republic, Shawnee, Washington and Wyandotte.

A tornado watch means tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. The National Weather Service urges residents to be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued. A warning means that a tornado has been sighted or indicated by radar.

