Tornado watch issued for Douglas County area

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for northeastern Kansas, including Douglas County, from 12:05 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Counties included in the watch are Atchison, Brown, Cloud, Doniphan, Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Leavenworth, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Republic, Shawnee, Washington and Wyandotte.

A tornado watch means tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. The National Weather Service urges residents to be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued. A warning means that a tornado has been sighted or indicated by radar.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.