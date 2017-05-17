Tornado watch issued for Douglas County area

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for northeastern Kansas, including Douglas County, from 12:05 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Counties included in the watch are Atchison, Brown, Cloud, Doniphan, Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Leavenworth, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Republic, Shawnee, Washington and Wyandotte.
A tornado watch means tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. The National Weather Service urges residents to be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued. A warning means that a tornado has been sighted or indicated by radar.
Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment