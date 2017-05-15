Lawrence Arts Center development director to resign this summer

Heather Hoy, the Lawrence Arts Center’s development director, will leave the organization at the end of July to “pursue new professional goals,” the Arts Center has announced.



Hoy joined the Lawrence Arts Center staff in the fall of 2010 to lead development initiatives and fundraising efforts, according to the Arts Center’s news release. During her tenure as development director, Hoy led fundraising efforts that increased the Arts Center’s annual budget from $1.5 million to more than $3 million, the Arts Center said.

In a statement, former Arts Center CEO Susan Tate praised Hoy’s leadership in expanding access and opportunities for local artists and students.

“I love her intelligence, her pace, her vision and sense of humor. Heather works to connect people and businesses to causes that matter,” said Tate, who retired from the Arts Center last year. “Because of Heather, the Lawrence Arts Center never had to turn children away from arts opportunities, and artists in all mediums had more opportunities than ever to grow and share their craft.”

Before joining the Arts Center, Hoy served as program director of the Homelessness and Rapid Re-Housing Program at the Lawrence-Douglas County Housing Authority. From 2004 to 2008, Hoy worked as the development director of Van Go Inc., a social service agency that provides arts-based job training to at-risk teens and young adults in Douglas County. While at Van Go, Hoy worked to successfully raise $1.5 million for the Van Go Capital Campaign, according to the Arts Center’s news release.

Hoy’s previous work experience includes jobs at the University of Kansas (where she earned a master’s degree in public administration) and the Kansas Legislature, the news release said. Hoy and her husband, Matt, have lived in Lawrence since 1990. They have two sons.

The Lawrence Arts Center will celebrate Hoy’s contributions to the organization during “Picnic on the Prairie,” an upcoming fundraiser for the Arts Center’s performing arts program. The event is slated for 6:30 to 10 p.m. June 10 at the Williams House, 700 California St. Tickets start at $50, and can be purchased at lawrenceartscenter.org. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Arts Center’s performing arts program, the news release said.

