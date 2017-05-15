Man arrested after 7-year-old found unsupervised outside North Lawrence topless club

A Spring Hill man is accused of leaving a child alone to wander a parking lot while he went inside a Douglas County topless club.

Around 9 p.m. Friday, Douglas County sheriff's deputies were sent to the Flamingo Club, 1626 E. 1550 Road. for a report of a child left in a vehicle, said Sgt. Kristen Dymacek in an emailed response to questions. At the scene they found a 7-year-old playing in the parking lot.

The deputies then found Randall Allen Liestman, 36, who was supposed to be watching the child, inside the adult club, Dymacek said. Apparently, he had been inside for "several minutes."

Because the child was found in the parking lot unsupervised, Dymacek said, Liestman was arrested on suspicion of endangering a child.

Liestman was booked into the Douglas County Jail Friday night, the jail's online booking logs indicate. He was released the next day on his own recognizance.

Additional information was not immediately available.

