Police report filed after Lawrence High student brings BB gun to school

Lawrence High School administrators investigated and confirmed that a student brought a BB gun to school on Thursday, district spokeswoman Julie Boyle told the Journal-World via email Friday.

It is not clear why the student brought the BB gun to school, but no one was hurt in the incident, Boyle said. The student's parents were notified, disciplinary action was taken in accordance with Lawrence school board policy, and a police report was filed, Boyle said.

