Man convicted of an armed robbery near KU campus; alleged accomplice awaits trial

One of two people implicated in an armed robbery near the University of Kansas campus was convicted of the crime on Wednesday.

John Timothy Baker, 33, was found guilty of a single felony count of robbery on Wednesday. Depending on his criminal history, he could face more than 13 years in prison.

The evening of Jan. 8 a man walking home from work near the intersection of West Campus Road and West Hills Terrace was approached by a black pickup truck, whose occupants asked for directions, the Douglas County District Attorney's Office said in a news release. Baker, a passenger in the truck, pulled out a shotgun, pointed it at the man and demanded his belongings.

The victim gave Baker his phone, wallet and cash, the release said. Baker then told the man to lie on the ground and threatened to shoot him if he got up. The truck then drove away.

Baker was arrested on Jan. 17 while his alleged accomplice, Stacey Nichole Ballard, 24, was arrested the next day and currently faces a felony aggravated robbery charge.

Ballard was released from the Douglas County Jail on Feb. 22 after she posted a $10,000 bond. She is currently scheduled to appear in court on May 18, when a date will be set for her criminal trial.

After Baker's conviction Judge Paula Martin revoked Baker's bond and ordered the completion of a pre-sentence investigation. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 29 to be sentenced.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.