Outdoor drinking areas could be permanent under Kansas bill

— A measure that would allow Kansas municipalities to establish areas where alcohol can be consumed outside of bars and restaurants has moved closer to becoming law.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that a Senate committee approved the bill Monday that would permit cities and counties in Kansas to designate zones where liquor or beer could be consumed if it's in a specially marked container.

The bill requires an applicant apply annually and pay a $100 fee. The zones would likely be in areas where bars and restaurants are clustered, and alcohol would only be allowed off a participating seller's property if the drink is marked with a special logo.

Current law says festivals and events may apply for permits for similar zones, but those permits have a three-day maximum limit.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.