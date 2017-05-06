Lawrence City Commission work session agenda set for May 9

Consent agenda
• Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 05/02/17.
• Receive minutes from various boards and commissions
• Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.
• Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.
• Bid and purchase items:
a) Award Bid No. B1731, Project No. PW1535 - 19th Street Reconstruction – Phase A, to Miles Excavating, Inc., in the total amount of $2,588,847.58. Bid Memo & Attachments
b) Award Bid No. B1732, Project No. PW1705 – 2017 Milling, Patch, Overlay, and Concrete Maintenance Program, to Sunflower Paving Inc., in the amount of $2,283,793.
c) Award the temporary housing construction base bid for the Fire Station 1 project, to B.A. Green Construction, in the amount of $148,560.
• Adopt on second and final reading, the following ordinances:
a) Ordinance No. 9349, allowing the sale, possession and consumption of alcohol on the public right-of-way on Friday, June 23, 2017, from 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. in the 100 Block of East 9th Street, for “The Big Pig” event.
b) Ordinance No. 9353, designating certain streets within the City of Lawrence as main trafficways.
• Approve bond purchase agreement with Neighborly and approve the sale of $654,000 in General Obligation Improvement Bonds, Series 2017-C. Declare an emergency and adopt on first and second readings, Ordinance No. 9352, providing for the issuance of General Obligation Improvement Bonds, Series 2017-C, and adopt Resolution No. 7202, prescribing the forms and details of, and authorizing and directing the sale and delivery of General Obligation Improvement Bonds, Series 2017-C.
• Accept dedication right-of-way associated with Minor Subdivision/Replat, MS-17-00071, to combine the following properties into one lot: 1700 W/ 31st Street, Lot 1 Colt Subdivision No. 2; 1717 W. 31st Street, Lot 3 Colt Subdivision No. 2; and 3215 Ousdahl Road, Lot 1A, A Lot Split of Lot 1, Pine Ridge Plaza Addition. Submitted by Landplan Engineering, PA, for Jayhawk Acquisitions, LLC, property owner of record.
• Receive the Social Service Funding Advisory Board annual report
Public comment
Adjourn
The City Commission will need to entertain a motion to adjourn the regular City Commission Meeting before moving back into the work session, if needed.
Work session agenda
• Receive 2018 City Manager’s Recommended Budget.
The City Commission will convene at 3 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.
