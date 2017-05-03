Topeka man injured in I-70 crash northwest of Lawrence

A Topeka man was injured Wednesday afternoon in a crash along Interstate 70 that closed down the road’s westbound lanes for several hours, according to the Kansas Turnpike Authority.

Around 12:30 p.m. Patrick Dean Frank, 58, of Sterling, Colo., was westbound in a 2014 Freightliner semitrailer, near mile marker 197, the KTA stated in an online accident report. At the same time Aaron Michael McGaffick, 45, of Topeka, was merging onto the roadway in a 1995 Dodge Dakota.

On the interstate, McGaffick lost control of his vehicle and was hit by Frank’s semitrailer, the report states.

Both westbound lanes of traffic were blocked when an air ambulance was called to the scene.

The KTA report indicates that McGaffick was transported to an area hospital but does not specify where he was taken.

Traffic on I-70 was reopened several hours after the crash.

Additional information was not immediately available.

