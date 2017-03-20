Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical tow family stranded Friday on Clinton Lake to shore

The water rescue team of the Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical department was activated for an incident at Clinton Lake over the weekend, but the incident didn't result in any serious injuries.

Sgt. Kristen Dymacek of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said sheriff’s deputies responded at 11:20 p.m. to a call for assistance from a disabled boat unable to make it back to the dock. With no other boats on the lake, the deputies called for assistance from Lawrence Douglas County Fire Medical, which towed the stranded boat and the family on it back to shore, Dymacek said.

