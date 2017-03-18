Proper camping hammocks still welcome at Lone Star Park with new rules

Douglas County commissioners were told proper camping hammocks would not be banned at Lone Star Park campsites under updated rules and regulations adopted Wednesday.

The updated park rules were taken off the County Commission’s Wednesday consent agenda at Commissioner Michelle Derusseau’s request. She said she had received several inquiries about the possible banning of hammocks.

That concern was also expressed by a county resident at the meeting, who said her son frequently used a hammock with a rain fly at the park.

Douglas County Public Works director Keith Browning said the intent of the updated rules was to ensure campers had weather-appropriate equipment while at the park, as stated in the new rules. A rain fly-equipped hammock would be acceptable under the language in the new rule, he said.

In response to another question from a resident, Browning said he would tweak the language in the rules to allow camping in vans at the campsite. He also noted the use of drones would only be banned at the swimming and camping areas as a matter of privacy and safety.

With those clarifications, commissioners approved the new rules and regulations.

The new rules allows a maximum of two shelters per campsite and sets a maximum of eight campers for each campsite. The new rules allow nonprofit groups, such as Boy and Girl Scouts, to exceed the structure and campers-per-site limits.

To clear up another area of uncertainty, the new rules define the watercraft allowed from May 1 to Sept. 15 in the lake’s swimming arm as canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddle boats.

The park does maintain the current 14-day length of stay limit. Any camper or campers who reach that limit must be absent for five continuous days before camping at the park again.

Camping fees per campsite are $11 for those without electricity and $16 for those with electricity.

The complete list of the recommended Lone Star Park rules and regulations can be viewed with the Douglas County Commission’s March 15 agenda at douglascountyks.org.

