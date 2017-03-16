KU nominates four women for Goldwater scholarships

The University of Kansas announced Thursday four students — all women — it’s nominating for Barry M. Goldwater Scholarships, considered the premier undergraduate awards for excellence in science, engineering and math.

KU’s nominees all are in the University Honors Program and have notable undergraduate research experience in their respective areas of study. They are:

• Marilyn Barragan, a junior from Olathe majoring in molecular, cellular and developmental biology. Her research has been in ecology and evolutionary biology, engineering and molecular bioscience labs. Barragan plans to pursue a doctorate in stem cell and regenerative medicine. She plans a career focusing on biomedical research.

• Kathryn Brewer, a junior from Overland Park majoring in biochemistry. Her work involves using synthetic organic chemistry techniques to determine the structure of a protein found in a pathogen that causes drug-resistant infections. She plans a career in medicinal chemistry research.

• Eilish Gibson, a junior from Perry majoring in physics and classical antiquities. Her current research relates to the Compact Muon Solenoid experiment at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider in Geneva, Switzerland. She plans to pursue a career in particle physics research.

• Emmaline Lorenzo, a junior from Leawood majoring in chemistry, with minors in math and philosophy. She’s currently researching ultrafast spectroscopy to understand photochemical reactions. Lorenzo plans to earn a doctorate in chemistry and pursue a career as a research professor in spectroscopic physical chemistry research.

Goldwater Foundation trustees intend to award up to 300 Goldwater scholarships and will announce the 2017 winners in late March. The scholarships pay for undergraduate tuition, fees, books and room and board, up $7,500 annually.

Sixty KU students have received Goldwater scholarships since they first were awarded in 1989, according to KU.

