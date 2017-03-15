Archive for Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Lawrence Memorial Hospital’s $600,000 Tonganoxie expansion underway

By Joanna Hlavacek

March 15, 2017

The Lawrence Memorial Hospital board of trustees met for its monthly meeting Wednesday and discussed, among other items, the progress of construction and renovations projects in the LMH system.

Karen Shumate, chief operating officer at the hospital, said plans to expand LMH’s Tonganoxie clinic are underway. The $600,000 expansion will allow the Tonganoxie clinic to add two more healthcare providers to its roster, Shumate said. It will also create “much-needed” space for a satellite location for LMH’s physical and occupational therapy programs, she said.

That project, approved last November as part of the hospital’s 2017 budget, is scheduled for completion in late fall.

