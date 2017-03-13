Today's news

Sex crime involving a child reported to Lawrence police

By Sara Shepherd

March 13, 2017

A case of sexual exploitation of a child was reported last week to the Lawrence Police Department.

The alleged offense occurred between Jan. 9 and Thursday, according to the corresponding police report provided to the Journal-World. It was reported to Lawrence police Thursday afternoon.

The redacted police report describes the crime reported as sexual exploitation of a child, “unknown circumstances,” but contains no other details. Lawrence police representatives did not answer further questions about the report.

The crime of sexual exploitation of a child applies to victims who are, or whom offenders believe to be, younger than 18, according to the Kansas statute. The crime is a felony.

