Sex crime involving a child reported to Lawrence police

A case of sexual exploitation of a child was reported last week to the Lawrence Police Department.

The alleged offense occurred between Jan. 9 and Thursday, according to the corresponding police report provided to the Journal-World. It was reported to Lawrence police Thursday afternoon.

The redacted police report describes the crime reported as sexual exploitation of a child, “unknown circumstances,” but contains no other details. Lawrence police representatives did not answer further questions about the report.

The crime of sexual exploitation of a child applies to victims who are, or whom offenders believe to be, younger than 18, according to the Kansas statute. The crime is a felony.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.