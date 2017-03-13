Authorities have yet to identify body found in burning car; investigation ongoing

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is still trying to positively identify the body of a person found in a burning car last week at a campground near Clinton Lake, Sgt. Kristen Dymacek said Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to actively investigate the body and also is awaiting lab results from evidence collected as part of the investigation, Dymacek said.

Dymacek declined to say more about the case on Monday, citing the ongoing investigation.

Shortly before noon Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to a car fire at Rockhaven Campground, 1046 East 700 Road, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release shared Wednesday. Once the fire was extinguished, a body was discovered inside the vehicle.

A Journal-World reporter who visited the scene Wednesday observed a charred, black area about the size of a car in the gravel of the parking lot. Within the ashes were spark plugs, melted metal, springs, shattered glass and a single Honda emblem.

A representative of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which oversees Rockhaven Park, said the park is currently closed and does not open until April 1.

