Kansas City man arrested in connection with attempted robbery

A Kansas City, Kan., man has been arrested in connection with an attempted robbery.

Eugene Davis, 32, was arrested at 12:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Lyon Street on suspicion of attempted aggravated robbery, according to the Douglas County Jail's online booking logs.

The Lawrence Police Department incident number listed with Davis' arrest matches a call for warrant service in the department's activity logs. It does not show when the original crime was reported.

Davis is currently being held in the Douglas County Jail in lieu of a $15,000 bond.

Representatives from the Lawrence Police Department did not immediately respond to questions regarding Davis' arrest.

