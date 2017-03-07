Election March 15 for Douglas County representative to the Silver Haired Legislature

The Jayhawk Area Agency on Aging will have elections March 15 for the Douglas County representative to the Silver Haired Legislature.

Candidates for the two-year term are Ernest P. Dyer, Susie Nightingale and Linda Mannering. Registered Douglas County voters at least 60 years of age may vote in the election from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, March 15, at Holcom Park, 2700 W. 27th St., or Independence Inc., 2001 Haskell Ave.

The purpose of the Silver Haired Legislature is to educate members on the political process through participation, to inform the public and Kansas Legislature on issues involving older residents and to provide seniors with a way to get involved. The responsibilities of elected legislators are to advocate and provide testimony for legislation the Sliver Haired Legislature endorses, as well as attending the group’s meetings.

