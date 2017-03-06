Today's news

Tornado watch in effect for Lawrence, Douglas County until 10 p.m.

By Staff Reports

March 6, 2017

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch covering Lawrence, Douglas County and surrounding counties until 10 p.m. Monday.

Thunderstorms are expected to move into the area late Monday afternoon.

Douglas County is included in an area of enhanced severe weather risk, according to a graphic released by the NWS office in Topeka. The same graphic lists a 10 percent probability for a significant tornado within a large area of northeastern and eastern Kansas, east of the Topeka-Emporia turnpike.

Damaging hail and winds are also listed as risks with the storms.

The Lawrence area will remain under a wind advisory until 8 p.m. today. Sustained winds from 25 to 30 mph are possible, with gusts up to 45 mph.

