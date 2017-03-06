Latest Douglas County court filings for March 6, 2017

Marriages

Andrew Scofield, 35, De Soto, and Mistina Clay, 30, De Soto.

Jaimie Lynn Skeen, 27, El Dorado, and Haley Deines, 24, Lawrence.

Bradley Jay Labonte, 38, Perry, and Lanae Lee Spencer, 26, Perry.

Lieschen Marianne Mast, 34, Lawrence, and Matthew David O’neill, 30, Lawrence.

Brandon Elijah Escocio, 22, Colorado Springs, and Danielle James Ryan, 22, Lawrence.

Chaconie L. Edwards, 40, Lawrence, and Cedric K. Baker, 43, Lawrence.

Nathaniel Drew Cooper, 36, Eudora, and Anjelica Sileste Ruiz, 34, Eudora.

Jacob Edwin Francis, 32, Lawrence, and Ashley Marie Bryan, 29, Lawrence.

Micheal A. Langrehr, 57, Baldwin City, and Guillermo Baez Romero, 48, Baldwin City.

Divorces

Steven K. Green, 61, Lawrence, and Ginger Kay Green, 38, Lawrence.

Laurie Shelton, 40, Manhattan, and Jeffrey Hauber, 35, Lawrence.

Jason Andrew Allen, 39, Lawrence, and Shalon Dawn Allen, 41, Baldwin City.

Bankruptcies

Richard Allen Curtiss and Bonnie Sue Curtiss, 2000 E. 19th Lot #6, Lawrence.

Evelyn Denise Simpson, 2404 Haversham Drive, Lawrence.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property every Thursday. The auction is at 10 a.m. in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

March 30, 2017

Nicole Richardson, 809 Murrow Court, Lawrence. Judgment: $94,805.42.

April 6, 2017

Sheryl Wright, 801 10th St., Baldwin City. Judgment: No amount.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.