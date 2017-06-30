County Route 458 temporarily open for holiday weekend

Despite ongoing construction, County Route 458 will be open throughout the July 4 holiday weekend.

The stretch of the route, which runs from the East 800 Road intersection to south of Clinton Dam, was opened Friday evening and will remain open through Wednesday morning, according to a release from Douglas County Public Works.

The release encouraged drivers to exercise caution as they pass through the construction zone.

The ongoing reconstruction project on the route will add paved shoulders and realigned curves, rehabilitate the pavement, replace narrow drainage structures and improve roadside safety. The county expects work on the route to be completed in late spring of next year.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.