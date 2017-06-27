Archive for Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Kansas commerce secretary resigns

By Associated Press

June 27, 2017

Advertisement

Topeka — Kansas Commerce Secretary Antonio Soave is resigning to pursue private business opportunities.

Gov. Sam Brownback’s office said Tuesday was Soave’s last day as top administrator for the state’s economic development programs.

Soave has served as commerce secretary since December 2015 and was the CEO of an international consulting firm before joining the administration.

Brownback said former Revenue Secretary Nick Jordan will serve as interim commerce secretary. Jordan has been the head of the Governor’s Economic Advisory Council since December.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...