Kansas commerce secretary resigns

Topeka — Kansas Commerce Secretary Antonio Soave is resigning to pursue private business opportunities.

Gov. Sam Brownback’s office said Tuesday was Soave’s last day as top administrator for the state’s economic development programs.

Soave has served as commerce secretary since December 2015 and was the CEO of an international consulting firm before joining the administration.

Brownback said former Revenue Secretary Nick Jordan will serve as interim commerce secretary. Jordan has been the head of the Governor’s Economic Advisory Council since December.

