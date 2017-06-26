Today's news

Kansas man pleads not guilty in woman-on-fire case

By Associated Press

June 26, 2017

Wichita — A southern Kansas man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he sexually attacked a mother of four before fatally setting her on fire.

KWCH-TV reports that an attorney for 28-year-old Cornell McNeal, of Wichita, entered the pleas Friday on McNeal’s behalf during a Sedgwick County arraignment.

He’s charged with capital murder in the November 2014 death of 36-year-old Letitia “Tish” Davis. She was found at Fairmount Park near Wichita State University by a neighbor who heard her screaming and discovered her on fire. Davis sustained burns on more than half of her body and died eight days later.

A judge on Wednesday found McNeal mentally competent to stand trial.

