Budget office: Senate GOP health care bill adds 22 million uninsured by 2026

Washington — The Senate Republican health care bill would leave 22 million more Americans uninsured in 2026 than under President Barack Obama's health care law, the Congressional Budget Office estimated Monday, in a blow to GOP leaders' hopes of pushing the plan through the chamber this week.
The CBO coverage estimates pose yet another problem for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who unveiled the legislation last Thursday. By Friday afternoon, he was facing public statements of opposition from five GOP senators — three more defections than he can afford and still win approval for the legislation over united Democratic opposition. Others have expressed concerns.
The 22 million additional people without coverage under the Senate proposal is just a hair better than the 23 million who'd be left without insurance under the measure the House approved last month, the budget office has estimated. President Donald Trump has called the House version "mean" and called on Senate Republicans to approve legislation with more "heart."
Of the 22 million, 15 million of them would have no insurance next year, the nonpartisan budget office said. That could be a particular concern to Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., who faces perhaps the toughest 2018 re-election race of any Senate Republican and who's said he can't support a health care package that cuts Medicaid like the GOP plan and takes coverage from "tens of millions of Americans and tens of thousands of Nevadans."
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and several other moderate GOP senators have also expressed concerns about the measure's impact on coverage. On the other hand, four conservatives have said they oppose the current version of the bill for not doing enough to reduce premiums.
The budget office report said it believes the Senate bill "would increase the number of uninsured people substantially. The increase would be disproportionately larger among older people with lower income" — especially those between 50 and 64 and with incomes below 200 percent of the poverty level, or around $30,300 for a single person. Those ages are just shy of when people begin qualifying for Medicare coverage.
Earlier Monday, Republican leaders added a penalty to their bill for people who've had at least a 63-day gap in coverage during the past year. Under that proposal, if they then buy insurance, they would face a six-month delay before it takes effect. The budget office said its estimate included the impact of that addition.
The change was aimed at helping insurance companies and the insurance market by discouraging healthy people from waiting to buy a policy until they get sick. Insurers need healthy customers who are inexpensive to cover to help pay the costs of people with medical conditions that are costly to treat.
The Senate bill would roll back much of Obama's health care overhaul. His statute pressures people to buy insurance by imposing a tax penalty on those who don't, but the Republican legislation would repeal that penalty, effectively erasing Obama's so-called individual mandate.
The House approved its legislation in May. It would require insurers to boost premiums by 30 percent for those whose coverage lapsed.
Steve Jacob 3 hours, 54 minutes ago
The Republicans in the House where smart enough to pass a bill before the CBO score came out.
Richard Heckler 3 hours, 34 minutes ago
And the new rip off comes with increases on the premiums.
Can't cut 22 - 26 million without increasing the cost to support:
profit margins
CEO salary packages
Lobbyists
Campaign donations aka kick backs
Pro Golf Tournaments
Love affairs
etc etc etc this list can grow.
Richard Heckler 3 hours, 24 minutes ago
FOLLOW THE INVESTMENTS IN HEALTHCARE ON BOTH SIDES OF THE AISLE. THEREIN LIES THE CORRUPTION. WHAT ... ELECTED OFFICIALS DO INSIDER TRADING? TYPICAL WHITE COLLARED CROOKS.
Is protecting the most expensive medical insurance in the world good for business? No it is anti business and anti new jobs and industry
Listening to politicians on this issue is a dangerous route to accept. Listening to CEO's and lobbyists from the insurance industry is equally as dangerous as this is the source for misinformation coming from politicians.
Did you know the health care industry has 8 high dollar lobbyists per elected official? Do you know who is paying for these high dollar lobbyists? YOU ARE!
Is protecting the most expensive medical insurance in the world good for keeping the cost of of just about everything we buy in reasonable check? Absolutely not it increases our cost of living across the board just like high dollar gasoline.
Did we elect people to office to protect the most expensive medical insurance in the world instead of a more reasonable and fiscally responsible medicare single payer insurance program? No way jose' That is corrupt.
Did we send elected officials to Washington to accept special interest campaign money from the most expensive medical insurance program in the world? Heck NO those are kickbacks which increases the cost of insurance!
So it seems the loudest voices against Smart Single Payer Insurance for All are those who are profiting from the misfortune of others.
Bob Summers 3 hours, 12 minutes ago
Is this added to the 36 million uninsured from Obamacare? Or is it subtracted from the 36 million?
