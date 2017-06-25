School board to hear report on district’s mental health support services

The Lawrence school board on Monday will hear a report on the district’s mental health support services, including the district’s progress with implementing the board’s goals for the 2016-2017 school year.

Goals set by the school board near the onset of last fall specified that suicide prevention training be developed and implemented across the district. The goals outlined that all district staff receive the mandatory training by January 2017 and also that the district “continue to explore needs and improve” mental health services.

According to the school board agenda, Monday’s report will also summarize current programming, update state mandates and provide information on district-community partnerships. Kevin Harrell, director of student services, will present the report with Jose Cornejo, the district's mental health facilitator.

In other business, the board will:

• Hear a presentation from finance director Kathy Johnson on the budget plan for 2017-2018.

• Hear a report from district leaders about the possible next steps of a survey regarding school start times. The report, as requested earlier this month by the board, will present a draft plan of tasks needed to carry out the survey of parents, students and other stakeholders. Jerri Kemble, assistant superintendent of innovation and technology; Ron May, director of operations; and Terry McEwen, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, will present the report.

The school board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the district offices, 110 McDonald Drive.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.