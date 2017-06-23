Mizzou to rent out empty dorm rooms for football games

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Families and fans will be able to rent rooms in University of Missouri-Columbia residence halls for football games and other campus events starting this fall.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that school leaders introduced the initiative Thursday to the Board of Curators at their Columbia meeting as a way to offset the financial burden of declining freshmen enrollment.

Due to the declining enrollment and a large projected dip this upcoming school year, university leaders have taken seven residence halls offline and decided to explore the option of renting them out.

A website went live on Wednesday that allows people to book two-room, four-bed suite for $120 per night. The rooms will be available only on weekends and reservations must be made 48 hours before the stay.

